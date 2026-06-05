American Shaman Agrees To Stop All Sales Of Kratom In Missouri

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has announced that the largest distributor of kratom products in the state has agreed to immediately suspend all in-state sales of kratom and its alkaloids.

Catherine Hanaway says the agreement ends litigation between the A-G’s office and the Department of Health and Senior Services with the American Shaman company.

American Shaman also agreed to abandon Missouri-targeted retail advertising, including billboards, and within 30 days to put controls and contract terms in place to prevent Missouri retail sales of its products.

Any breaches in the agreement by American Shaman could result in the Attorney General’s Office invoking an agreed $5-million penalty.

Published data by the CDC shows that the number of hospitalizations from kratom exposure increased by 1,200 percent from 2015 to 2025.