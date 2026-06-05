Medical Missions For Christ To Host Gospel Concert At Camdenton City Park

Camdenton City Park will be alive with the sounds of Gospel music on Saturday celebrating the 20th year anniversary of the non-profit Medical Missions for Christ Clinic.

Medical Missions is holding the Family Gospel Singing Fest from 10-2 and will feature the likes of Golden Blue Grass, Sharon Hedrick and Family, and Potter’s Wheel.

It is a free event with food and refreshments being offered for a donation.

Medical Missions for Christ has helped thousands of lake area residents with health expenses over the years.

In the event of rain, the event will be moved to the New Home Baptist Church, also in Camdenton.