Amy Murray Sentenced to 23 Years in Plea Deal for 2018 Murder of Her Husband

An Iberia woman appears in court Wednesday morning (June 25, 2025) and avoids a jury trial by entering Alford pleas on counts of first-degree murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence in a felony.

In exchange for the Alford pleas, in which Amy Murray did not admit guilt but did concede there was enough evidence to be convicted, a fourth charge of armed criminal action was dismissed.

Murray had been accused of poisoning her husband, Joshua Murray, and then setting a bedroom on fire to try hiding the murder back in mid-December of 2018.

Murray was sentenced to 12 years on the murder charge, seven years on the arson charge and four years on the tampering charge. The sentences for the arson and tampering charges will be served consecutively while both of those sentences are to be served concurrently with the murder charge.

The case was heard in Laclede County on a change of venue from Miller County.