DNR Issues Boil Water Order for Eldon (Again) after More E.coli is Discovered in Water Supply

The City of Eldon has been notified by the Department of Natural Resources about the city’s water supply testing positive again for an unacceptable level of E-coli contamination for the month of May.

The notification outlined that a routine sample collected May 20th was total coliform-positive with the mandatory repeat samples collected on June 1st at and near the distribution system also total coliform positive with at least one other sample showing the presence of E.coli bacteria.

With the violations cited, the DNR issued a boil water order for the city which was effective on Tuesday (June 2). The information and actions were posted via social media by the city with the boil order to remain in effect until further samples come back contamination free for two consecutive days.

The city also called for an emergency meeting of the board of aldermen for tonight (June 2) to review the information and to consider a permanent chlorination recommendation from the DNR. KRMS will have a follow-up report from the meeting in the news on Wednesday.