Annual “Home, Business & Lake Living Expo” Just Days Away From Kicking Off

It’s another sure sign that spring is right around the corner…the Camdenton Chamber’s “Home Business and Lake Living Expo” starts on Friday.

Chamber Director KC Cloke says it’s a chance for participating businesses to show what they have to offer and a chance for those walking through the doors to do so without breaking the bank.

“Free admission, free parking, free shuttle service offered. Plus, attendees can register and participate in so many great door prize giveaways.”

Hours for the expo, at the Regalia, will run from 3:00pm-7:00pm on Friday and from 9:00am-5:00pm on Saturday.

When the expo wraps up, the Camdenton Chamber will then get ready for the 73rd Annual Dogwood Festival on the calendar for April 25th through the 27th.