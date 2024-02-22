First Round Approval Given To Resolutions Asking Voters To Modify Provisions In Constitutional Amendments

The Missouri Senate gives first-round approval to a handful of resolutions that would ask voters to modify provisions relating to constitutional amendments.

Missouri senators spend more than 20 hours on a single resolution.

Senator Brian Williams of University City says he believes citizens create initiative petitions because the legislature is not listening to them.

“I would argue instead of proposing SJR 74, we should just start handling the business of the people.”

Discussion started on Monday afternoon.

By the next afternoon, Missouri senators seemed to reach a compromise that was reflected in an amendment offered by Senator Mike Cierpiot of Lees Summit.

“Taking out all the things that we’re calling ballot candy today and just going back to this straight, underlying amendment. It’s also changing the ballot language to reflect those changes.”

Senate Joint resolutions 7448-5961 and 83 needs one more positive vote to send it to the Missouri House of Representatives for similar consideration.