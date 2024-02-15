Annual Lake Marine Dealers Boat Show Returns To Overland Park

It’s never too early to start thinking about boating at Lake of the Ozarks.

That will likely be a dominate theme this weekend with the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers’ Association converging for the 2024 Overland Park Boat Show.

“You’re out in the Kansas City area or heading out that direction, you know, stop by the boat show and check out all the new boats and stuff. We got our marine dealers from all around the lake going to be out there. The chambers will be out there, and we’ve got a booth and trying to promote the lake as well.”

Lake West Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman also says the show, this Thursday through Sunday, is the largest recreational boat show in the KC area and will feature a little bit, or a lot, of everything boating related.

The show will run from 2-9 on Thursday, 12-9 on Friday, 10-9 on Saturday and 10-5 on Sunday.

You can also hear reports from the show on 93-5-Rocks-the-Lake.