A Stover man is dead after a one-car accident on Ivy Bend Road south of Route-135 in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 11:15 Tuesday morning when the Corvette driven by 68-year-old Ricky Erichsen started skidding before leaving the roadway and striking a stump.

Erichsen was not wearing a seat belt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.