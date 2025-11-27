Annual Lighted Christmas Parade Ready To Hit The Streets Saturday

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend that’s sure to get you into the Christmas spirit without having to first visit one of those big box retailers, the Lake West Chamber of Commerce has an idea for you.

Chamber Director Mike Koenigsman says the parade will start at Central Bank and stretch down Main Street to the Terrace Mall, “So, once you have all that food and and you’ve spent a lot of time with the family, hanging up, and you want to get outside and get out and do something. On Saturday we have a lighted Christmas parade at 6:00 PM in Laurie.”

Santa and Misses Claus will also be available after the parade at the mall.