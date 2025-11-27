MODOT Says Fatalities Are “Trending Downward” For 2025

If the current trend continues, the statewide traffic fatality count should finish behind the year-end count of 955 people losing their lives on Missouri roadways during 2024.

“I do want to celebrate that we are at least trending down from that. We’re about a 6% decrease in total roadway fatalities in the state of Missouri year to date.”

MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger also says, as this week began, 788 people have died across the state with speeding, inattention, not wearing seat belts and being impaired blamed for the majority of those accidents.

Four people died over the 2024 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.

The counting period, which is underway for this year’s holiday, will come to an end at 11:59 Sunday night.