Annual Race Across America To Pass Through The Lake Area Again This June

What has become a tradition will continue in a couple weeks with more than 150 amateur and professional bicyclists representing more than 45 countries will roll through the lake area.

It’s called “Race Across America” with participants finding out a little about lake area hospitality.

“They’re expected to make their way through town on June 16th through the 21st. The Camdenton area chamber is pleased to continue to man the official time station, # 32, at the signal gas station in Camdenton.”

Director KC Cloke says volunteers are needed for the time station and other duties to help make the ride a little more bearable for the cyclists.

More information about how to volunteer for 3-4 hour stints is available by getting in touch with the Camdenton Chamber.

Race Across America will start on June 11th from Oceanside, California, with the finish line being more than 3,000 miles away in Atlantic City, New Jersey.