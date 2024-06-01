Two Camdenton Residents Facing Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop In Morgan County

Two Camdenton area residents are being held without bond after a drug bust Saturday night in Morgan County.

The probable cause statements filed in the courthouse indicate that the vehicle, with out-of-state and expired plates, was believed to have been transporting a large amount of illegal drugs.

The vehicle was pulled over with a free air sniff conducted leading to an alert and a subsequent probable cause search.

More than 400 grams of packaged meth along with paraphernalia were found in different locations of the vehicle.

Taken into custody were 42-year-old Amber Hodges and 45-year-old Jeromy Myers.

Both are charged with second-degree trafficking drugs while Hodges also faces one count of possession of a controlled substance.

Bond appearance hearings are scheduled for next week for both.