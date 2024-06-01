Moniteau County Leaders Want To Establish A Mental Health Facility

Leaders in Moniteau County want to establish a mental health facility.

County officials have seen An uptick in the number of people experiencing problems with mental health issues.

The county’s public administrator, Cher Caudel deals with clients that have mental health issues but says there is no residential placement available in the county to care for them.

The county does have a contract with Burrell Behavioral Health.

And they provide case managers to those who can live independently.

Caudel says there is still a need for a residential facility.

That puts her in the position of placing people with such needs outside of the county.

Caudel has hired a new grant writer and hopes to apply for state funding so her plan can go forward.