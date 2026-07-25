Annual White Coat Ceremony Set For July 31st At UM School Of Medicine

The University of Missouri School of Medicine will officially welcome its class of 2030 this next Friday, July 31, as students formally begin their medical careers when they are recognized at the annual White Coat Ceremony.

The students will receive their first white coat and take the Declaration of Geneva which is often considered a more modern version of the Hippocratic Oath.

Several speakers will be part of the event.

The White Coat Ceremony was first conducted in 1993 at the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and is now a tradition at medical schools across the country.

The public is invited to the ceremony.