Springfield Man To Spend 30 Years Behind Bars For Sexually Exploiting Two Children

A Springfield man will spend 30 years on each of two charges in a federal prison without parole followed by lifetime supervised release after being sentenced in connection to sexually exploiting two child victims.

U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool ordered the 30-year sentences to be served concurrently by 29-year-old Connor Wilson Zacha.

According to court documents, Zacha, pleaded guilty in October to using two different minors to produce child pornography.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.