Annual Winter Drawdown To Begin Soon For The Lake Region

The winter drawdown at Lake of the Ozarks is just a couple weeks or so from beginning with Ameren-Missouri putting the word out to lakefront property owners with boats and docks to be ready for the annual operation.

“This is something that has been done for the entire life of the lake is to intentionally lower in the winter time and get ready for spring rain.”

Ameren Shoreline Executive Bryan Vance also explains the drawdown operation is a delicate balancing act between Bagnell Dam and Truman Dam in Benton County that holds a lot more water in its flood pool.

“They can hold a lot of water, then they can meter that water out slowly over time. So that helps reduce flooding not only at the Lake of the Ozarks, but while the true reason for it being built was flooding in the lower Osage River and on down in the Missouri River.”

The drawdown will officially get underway shortly before or after the new year begins.

Plans are to lower Lake of the Ozarks to the 654-mark and then start bringing the level back up in April to around the 659-mark by Memorial Day.