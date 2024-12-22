MO State Parks Prepare For “24 First Day Hikes” Starting In January

The Missouri State Parks Office is hoping you’ll consider hitting the trail to welcome in 2025.

A total of 24 First Day Hikes, including at Lake of the Ozarks State Park in Osage Beach, are planned for January 1st…some of them later than sooner in the day to allow for possible needed recovery from New Year’s Eve events.

The 2-mile hike from the shelter house at Lake of the Ozarks State Park will begin at 12-noon. Bennett Spring State Park will also host a First Day Hike starting at 1:00-PM.

Over the years since the national program began in 1992, some 500,000 participants have trekked nearly 1-million miles.

Registration is required for all First Day Hikes.

Ring in the new year with fun, fresh air and scenic views, or start a new tradition with your friends and family by participating in a First Day Hike in one of Missouri’s state parks or historic sites.

The First Day Hikes program is promoted by America’s State Parks and are organized annually from Hawaii to Maine to encourage individuals and families to start the year on the right foot – by getting outside and connecting with nature. State parks around the country are offering more than a thousand hikes this year. The distance and rigor vary from park to park, but they all aim to create a fun experience for the whole family. This year, several Missouri state parks and historic sites are participating in this national initiative. Come savor the beauty of the natural, cultural and historic resources our state parks offer and be inspired to take advantage of these local treasures throughout the year.

“I am thrilled to see the continued growth and success of the First Day Hikes program,” said Lewis Ledford, executive director of the National Association of State Park Directors. “This initiative has become a cherished tradition, providing individuals and families with the opportunity to embrace the outdoors, and kick off the year with a commitment to health and well-being.”

Ledford said that hikers can choose guided hikes that fit their comfort levels, including mountain and hill climbs, walks along lakes, exploring trails that wind through forests, and wildlife expeditions. If hiking isn’t in your interest or ability, explore other offerings at state parks near you, from boating or fishing to horseback riding, or simply enjoying a peaceful moment from a park picnic table or bench. There is something for everyone in our nation’s state parks.

First Day Hikes began in 1992 at Blue Hills Reservation in Massachusetts and since 2012, all 50 states have participated. Together, America’s state parks hopes to make 2024 a record-breaking year as the annual event approaches major milestones, including inching closer to 1 million total miles hiked and 500,000 participants in the program since its beginning.

Missouri’s state parks and historic sites have the following hikes are planned for Jan. 1 at:

Bennett Spring State Park , 26250 Highway 64A in Lebanon.

Join the team at the trailhead at 1 p.m. for a 2.5-mile hike on the Savanna Ridge Trail.

Big Sugar Creek State Park , 6727 Big Sugar Creek Road in Pineville.

Celebrate the new year with a 3.3-mile hike on Ozark Chiquapin Trail starting at 9:30 a.m. The trail is known to have water at several creek crossings during wet weather, so waterproof boots are strongly recommended.

A 2-mile hike starts at 10 a.m. at the picnic shelter and will cover portions of all three of the site’s hiking trails.

Bryant Creek State Park , 1204 Private Drive 3422, 24 miles southeast of Ava.

Hikers should meet at the trailhead at noon for a 3.25-mile hike taking place on the Pine Hollow Trail.

Crowder State Park , 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton.

The 1.8-mile hike begins at 10 a.m. on the Redbud Trail. Hikers should meet at the Special-Use Area.

Start the new year with a 1-mile hike on the Hamilton Hollow Trail. Meet at the stone shelter at 10 a.m.

Graham Cave State Park , 217 Hwy. TT, Danville.

Meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Visitor Center to hike portions of Fern Ridge, Graham Cave, Indian Glade trails. This 2.5-mile hike will take participants off some trails to hike in Graham Cave Glades Natural Area.

Hawn State Park , 12096 Park Dr. in Ste. Genevieve.

Starting at 10 a.m., hikers will gather at the Spanish Land Grant Trailhead, 1 mile from Highway 144 on Hawn Park Road for this 3.8-mile hike.

Join the team at 1 p.m. for an urban exploration around Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, the Missouri State Capitol Complex and Jefferson City Park s’ Deborah Cooper Park on Adrian’s Island. This hike covers 1.5 miles, including the Bicentennial Bridge.

Katy Trail/Rock Island Trail state park s , Katy Trail Trailhead in Windsor (GPS Coordinates 38.535939, -93.524355). At 2 p.m., guests can meet for a 1-mile hike to enjoy a partial section of both the Katy and Rock Island Trails in Windsor.

Join us on the newly constructed Spirit Trail. This hike begins at 11 a.m. at the Clearfork Shelter and covers approximately 1 mile.

Lake of the Ozarks State Park , 750 Shelter House Road in Osage Beach.

Starting at noon, hikers should meet at the Grand Glaize Shelter for the 2-mile hike.

Meramec State Park , 115 Meramec Drive in Sullivan.

Meet at 11 a.m. at the Visitor Center to, then drive to Fireside Store park ing lot for a 2.5-mile hike.

This 1-mile hike starts at 9 a.m. and includes interpretation of old mining structures and equipment, as well as area development over time.

Join the park team as they hike the 1.3-mile Vilander Bluff Trail. Participants should meet at the visitor center at 10 a.m., then plan to drive about 30 minutes to the trailhead.

Roaring River State Park , 12716 Farm Road 2239 in Cassville.

Starting at 10 a.m., the park team will lead a rugged 1.5-mile hike on Devil’s Kitchen Trail. There you’ll start by hiking up to the limestone bluff where you’ll have the chance to explore two small caves. Then, participants will climb above the limestone bluff into chert woodlands and round out the hike with a view of the Devil’s Kitchen rock feature. Meet at the lower level of the CCC Lodge (GPS coordinates: 36.590278, -93.834167).

Robertsville State Park , 902 State Park Dr. in Robertsville.

Depart from the campground trailhead at 10 a.m. to hike the 2.6-mile Lost Hill Trail.

Rock Bridge Memorial State Park , 5901 S. Highway 163 in Columbia.

Several hiking options are available here. The first starts at 8:30 a.m. and is a vigorous 4-mile hike along Gans Creek. The next starts at 9:30 a.m. and is a 1.75-mile history hike along Devil’s Icebox, and is repeated at 12:30 p.m. The Deer Run Trail hike is a hilly 3.75-mile hike beginning at noon. The final hike is a leisurely 2-mile hike for grassland bird watching, led by the Columbia Audubon Society, that begins at 2:30 p.m. Once you register, you will receive instructions on where to meet.

Come out to St. Francois State Park for a First Day Walk in the Big River Day-Use Area. This easy walk consists of a 1.1-mile paved loop and begins at 10 a.m. If you’re looking for something more challenging, come out to hike on Swimming Deer Trail. This moderately difficult trail travels along the river bottom, along bluffs overlooking the Big River and through the woods. This 3.15-mile hike begins at 1 p.m. and starts at the trailhead in the campground.

Starting at Shelter 6 at Monsanto Lake, hikers will meet at 1 p.m. to cover 1.25 miles.

Join park staff and hike the 1.6-mile Umber Ridge Trail to start the year off right. Meet at the trailhead at 11 am. There will be hot chocolate and cookies waiting for everyone as they finish the loop.

Table Rock State Park , 5272 State Highway 165 in Branson.

At noon, hikers will begin at the Lakeshore Trail Trailhead at State Park Marina to hike 2 miles.

Meet at 10 a.m. at the trailhead by the lake to hike the 2-mile Red Bud Trail.

Join team members for a 1.5-mile “Hike, Bike and Trike” event. The fun starts at 1 p.m. at the Thunderbird Lodge. Here, participants have a choice of an interpreter-led hike on the rugged 1,000 Steps Trail, or they can bring any wheeled equipment, such as bikes, trikes or strollers, to pedal or push along the Big River Day-Use Area/Shelter#2 access road, which is about 1 mile.

Preregistration is required for all hikes, as some have a maximum number of hikers who can be accommodated. To register, visit icampmo1.usedirect.com/MSPWeb/ and search for activities.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Share your Jan. 1 hiking story on social media with #FirstDayHikes.