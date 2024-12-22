State Rep Jeff Vernetti Pre-Files Small Business Bill Ahead Of Upcoming Session

State Representative-elect Jeff Vernetti, representing Camden County, has pre-filed legislation for the 2025 session he says will support small and seasonal businesses.

The “Entrepreneur Rights Act,” according to Vernetti, exempts small businesses defined as having 50 or fewer employees that operate for 26 weeks or less annually from future state-mandated minimum wage hikes and paid leave requirements.

The minimum wage for qualifying businesses will remain at the same rate effective on the final day of this year.

Vernetti calls passage of the bill critical for small businesses in his district and statewide.

The 2025 session begins on January 8th and will come to an end on May 16th.