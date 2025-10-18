fbpx

Another Planned Water Shutoff and Boil Advisory Announced in Camdenton

The City of Camdenton has announced that another section of the city will be without water service for a couple hours on Monday.

This time the area affected will include Ha Ha Tonka Road from west-54 to Tonka Street, all of Tonka Street, Helms Street, Dolores Street and Suzanne Street.

The planned water shutoff will happen around 8:00 Monday morning with service expected to be restored around 10:00 A.M.

A boil advisory has also been issued for the affected area with the advisory, based on water samples, expected to be lifted by Wednesday.

Reporter Mike Anthony