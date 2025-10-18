Camden County Contractor Sentenced on Home Fraud Scheme

A contractor in Camden County has received a suspended execution of sentence on felony charges of Deceptive Business Practice and Stealing in connection with a home remodeling scheme that defrauded his customers.

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway says Brandon Ward, owner of Insight Contractors, entered his guilty pleas earlier this month in exchange for the suspended sentences and an order to pay more than $61-thousand in restitution to the victims and being put on probation for five years.

Ward had been accused of taking payment upfront in 2022 for the work before performing minimal work and then abandoning the projects.

Hanaway’s office is also asking that anyone else defrauded by Ward to call the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section or to file a complaint online at ago.mo.gov.