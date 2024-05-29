Another Scam Using OBPD as a Way to Steal Your Cash

Another day, another scam being reported in the lake area…the most recent involving you receiving a phone call from an individual claiming to be from the Osage Beach Police Department.

The scammer informs you that you have a warrant and need to pay using various payment platforms in order to avoid being arrested. However, Lieutenant Michael O’Day, from the Osage Beach Police Department, says that’s not how it happens.

NEWS-05-30-2024 OBPD SCAM

O’Day also says, often, the scammers will spoof the phone number to make the call appear to actually be coming from the department.

If you receive one of the calls, you are advised (by KRMS) just to hang up and report it…or, perhaps, offer the caller your life story first, then hang up and report it.