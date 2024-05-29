CCSD Asking for Help Locating a Reported Stolen Trailer

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public for information about a trailer which was reported as stolen from the Porto Cima area.

The sheriff’s office says the gray enclosed trailer with ladders and some $40,000 worth of tools was last seen along State Road-MM heading toward Sunrise Beach.

The trailer also has the name, or initials, R-D-I on the side of it.

Anyone with information about the trailer is being asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office (573-346-2243) or local law enforcement.