Iberia Closes Out Perfect Season with Class 2 State Baseball Title

The Iberia Rangers scored four runs in the second and another three in the 5th behind a strong outing on the mound by Noah Riemensnider Tuesday afternoon in Ozark to knock off the Maysville Wolverines, 7-3, and claim the Class 2 State Baseball Title.

Reimensnider tossed the complete game allowing two earned runs on seven hits, walking two and striking out four.

At the plate, Brady Blankenship and Isaac Duncan each had a couple hits while Chris Shreve went one-for-three with two RBI’s. Riemensnider, Tanner Patterson and Blankenship had the other runs driven in.

Maysville, from northwest Missouri, closed out with a 21-6 final record while the Rangers finished 28-0. On the year, Iberia allowed only 1.5 runs per game.

Iberia is only the 7th high school team to go undefeated enroute to state baseball championship over the past 40 years and only the 10th to accomplish the feat going back to the 1950’s.