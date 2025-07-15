July 15, 2025

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and MU Health Care Announce New Agreement

Deal restores in-network access for Anthem commercial members across central Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. ― University of Missouri Health Care (MU Health Care) and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri (Anthem) have reached an agreement in principle to restore in-network access to all MU Health Care providers and facilities for Anthem’s commercial health plan members, including those enrolled in self-funded and fully insured employer-sponsored plans and Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans.

The new agreement, being formalized over the next couple of weeks, will apply to Anthem members enrolled in employer-sponsored and Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplace plans in central Missouri. The renewed partnership ensures continued access to quality, local care while protecting affordability for the people and communities both organizations serve.

“Throughout this negotiation, our patients have been our top priority,” said Dr. Stevan Whitt, MU Health Care’s chief medical officer. “We understand this process created stress and concern for many, and we are deeply grateful for the patience and trust placed in us during this time. We’re pleased to have reached agreement on terms that will allow us to continue focusing on delivering the convenient, local care our patients and communities need and deserve.”

“Anthem remains committed to protecting access to care while ensuring affordability for our members,” said Stephanie Vojicic, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri. “We’re pleased that both parties have come together with a shared commitment to our communities and a renewed focus on doing what’s right for the people we serve.”

Final contract documents are currently being prepared, with both organizations anticipating full execution within the next one to two weeks. In the meantime, both parties are working closely to ensure that members experience a seamless return to in-network care. The new agreement will not include Anthem’s Medicare Advantage HMO and PPO plans. Patients with Anthem Medicare Advantage coverage can visit muhealth.org/medicare to learn more about their options.

Anthem commercially insured patients may again benefit from in-network access to MU Health Care providers and facilities immediately and can visit muhealth.org/doctors to find the number to schedule appointments. Mizzou students can call (573) 882-7481 to schedule appointments at the Student Health Center.

# # #