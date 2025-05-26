Apartment Fire Under Investigation in Richland

An apartment fire in Richland is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The Tri-County Fire District says the call to the Walnut Apartments was received around 4:13 Sunday morning and, upon arrival, a single-story, four-unit multiplex was discovered heavily involved.

All occupants of the apartments involved were able to evacuate before fire crews from several districts arrived on the scene. Those districts included St. Robert, Crocker, Fort Leonard Wood, Dixon Rural, Waynesville and Hazelgreen. Pulaski County Ambulance also responded.

It took about two hours to bring the blaze under control and there were no injuries reported.