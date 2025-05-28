Charges Filed In 2021 Truman Lake Murder Case

Two people are now facing murder charges related to the death of a man found near a bike park at Truman Lake in Benton County, dating back to June of 2021.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Benton Deputies arrested Kayley and Michael Birnbaum in connection to the death of Cody Garrett of Columbia Missouri.

Investigators say they recently reopened the case due to DNA evidence on several untested items, which pointed them in the direction of the Birnbaums.

Garrett had been reported missing on June 6th of 2021.

A search for Garrett uncovered his vehicle at the Truman Lake Mountain Bike Park near Warsaw, and his body was later discovered about a half-mile from the car on a trail.

During an autopsy, it was discovered he had 9-millimeter casings inside his body and wounds that reflected being stabbed by a sword.

This multi-county investigation still remains ongoing and anyone with information on the case should contact the Benton County Sheriff’s office.