Apartment Fire Under Investigation in Richland

Firefighters in Richland make quick work of what was reported as a commercial structure fire.

Personnel from the Tri-County, Hazelgreen and Waynesville Rural districts were dispatched late Monday morning to a report of light smoke coming from an apartment in the Housing Authority on West McClurg Avenue.

After making entry, the fire was located inside a wall and quickly extinguished before it could spread into the attic or an adjoining apartment. The apartment was vacant at the time and there were no injuries reported.

Also assisting at the scene were Richland Police and personnel from the Pulaski County Ambulance District.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.