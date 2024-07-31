Kendrick Cook Cases Bound Over to Circuit Court for Trials

Two criminal cases against an Eldon-area man being held in Miller County on charges of abandoning a corpse and possession of a controlled substance will go to trial.

Preliminary hearings were held today (July 31, 2024) in Tuscumbia for the cases, filed separately against Kendrick Cook, before they were bound over for arraignments on August 13th in circuit court.

The charges stem back to March of this year when Cook allegedly got together to party one more time with his 24-year-old girlfriend before they were going to split up. He fled from the scene and she was found deceased in a bedroom of the apartment where they lived.

He was eventually arrested about a week later and remains in custody on a total of $102,000 bond.