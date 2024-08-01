Gov. Parson Signs Executive Order Banning Sale of Foods Containing Psychoactive Cannabis Compounds

Governor Mike Parson has issued an Executive Order targeting the sale of foods containing psychoactive cannabis compounds unless originating from an “approved source.”

During a press conference today in Jefferson City, the governor was joined for the signing by Attorney General Andrew Bailey, DHSS Director Paula Nickelson, Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten (car-sten) and Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control Supervisor Mike Leary.

The signing of Executive Order 24-10 comes in response to a recent increase in Availability of products containing psychoactive cannabis and emerging concerns regarding health effects of the substances…especially among Missouri’s youth.

The order does not apply to products under the control or purview of the Division of Cannabis Regulation.