Kansas City Man Arrested in Camden County for DWI-Drugs and Possession of Multiple Drugs

A Kansas City, Missouri, man lands in the Camden County on several pending charges after being arrested by the highway patrol.

The highway patrol report indicates that 56-year-old William Farrell was arrested shortly after 2:00 this (Tues, 09/08/2026) morning.

Farrell faces pending charges of DWI-Persistent-Drugs, possession of methamphetamine, LSD, ecstasy and cocaine, delivery of psilocybin mushrooms and driving offenses.

He was taken to the Camden County Jail and put on a 24-hour hold.