Area Establishments Prepare For Superbowl 57

We are just a day or so away from the biggest game of the year for the NFL…Superbowl-57 between the Philadelphia Eagles…And the Kansas City Chiefs…

Chiefs fans around the lake area, and beyond, will gather at various venues for the big game and, according to Lake West Chamber Executive Director Mike Koenigsman, there shouldn’t be any shortage of places to watch the Chiefs beat up on the Eagles.

“I know there’s a lot more stuff going on, a lot more stuff being planned. We will be putting that on our Eblast. Look around for that stuff. Support your local businesses. I know there’s a lot going on with Super Bowl.”

You can hear the game on News/Talk KRMS 1150AM and 93.5 ROCKS starting with the pregame at 3:00.

The game is generally being considered a toss-up.