Area Schools Prepare To Kick Off School Year In A Few Days

Don’t look now but that bitter-sweet time of the year is rapidly approaching once again…back to school time.

And for lake area school districts, that means the two-week crunch for maintenance personnel and teachers getting the facilities and classrooms ready.

Camdenton R3 Superintendent Dr. Sean Kirksey.

Camdenton, School of the Osage, Versailles, Climax Springs and Warsaw open their doors to the students coming back on Tuesday, the 20th, while Eldon, Iberia, St. Elizabeth and Stoutland are back on Monday, the 19th, and Stover and Macks Creek will be back on Wednesday, the 21st.