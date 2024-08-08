NFL Pre-Season & College Football Headline Thursday’s Sports Report

Week one of NFL’s preseason about to commence this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs, they will be down in Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars.

Head coach Andy Reid telling reporters on Wednesday he has plans to get his starters action basically throughout the first quarter before he’ll start working in some backups and players that will be looking to make the team in 2024.

More honors heading the way of Mizzou wide receiver Luther Burden III.

No surprise that he is on the watch list for the Belitnikoff Award.

That of course goes to the country’s number one wide receiver and right now, at least in the preseason, Burden might be viewed as that guy.

Stay tuned for the numbers he will put up in 2024.

And finally, this news shouldn’t surprise anybody.

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh won’t be coaching in college football anytime soon.

Now of course, he has recently taken on the head coaching position in the NFL with the L.A. Chargers, but Harbaugh has been given a four-year show cause plus a one-year suspension for recruiting violations while the coach at Michigan.

This does not even include potential sanctions for stealing signs.