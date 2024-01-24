Armed Robbery Arrest Reported in Camden County

What started as a report of a domestic assault comes to an end early Tuesday morning with a Lebanon man facing a pending armed robbery charge in Camden County.

A probable cause statement indicates there were no arrests made after the domestic incident with Seth Mason and an unidentified person being told to separate for the night.

The series of events that followed, however, included Mason allegedly pointing a gun at a cab driver trying to collect on a fare and Mason being taken into custody.

Mason was taken to the Camden County Jail and was being held on a $10,000 bond.