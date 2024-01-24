Tough Loss For Mizzou Basketball Against A&M

It was another tough one for Mizzou Basketball last night in College Station as they fall to Texas A &M.

Final score was 63 -57. Tigers have lost 6 in a row.

They are 0 -6 in the Southeastern Conference.

Shawnees had 17 to Mar -Bait 16.

They held A &M to 29 percent shooting from the floor.

But turnovers did the Tigers in 15. Giveaways in the ball game 5 by Jesus Carallero -Martin who was shut out in 29 minutes and 4 by Shawnees.

Tigers actually led in the second half.

Could not close it out.

Mizzou tries to get that first SEC win now Saturday.

They’ll be at South Carolina.

They just upset Kentucky at home last night.