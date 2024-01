A 26-year-old woman from Camdenton is dead following a one-car accident on Hackberry Drive at Peoria Road in Laclede County.

The highway patrol says it happened just after 12-noon on Tuesday when the car driven by Cheyanne Moore ran off the road before striking a road sign and a fence.

Moore was wearing a seat belt at the time. She was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon and pronounced dead about an hour later.