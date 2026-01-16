Army Veteran at Ft. Leonard Wood Named USO Volunteer of the Year

The United Service Organizations has named Loretta Streichert at Fort Leonard Wood as the 2025 USO Volunteer of the Year.

Loretta is an active-duty Army veteran with 22 years of military service currently working as an Operations Sergeant and Instructor at the fort and an active USO volunteer leader described as “a shining example of service both to our country and to her fellow service members.”

Streichert was named from among more than 21,000 USO volunteers as the 2025 Volunteer of the Year.