Three Injured in Accident with 14-Year-Old Driver in Camden County

Fri. Jan 16th, 2026
Three Camdenton residents are injured in a one-vehicle accident when a pickup driven by a 14-year-old boy ran off the road along a curve before overturning and striking a utility pole.
The highway patrol says it happened around 4:00 Thursday afternoon on Dry Ridge Road south of Native Drive.
The driver, another 14-year-old boy in the pickup and a 22-year-old woman each suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
None of the three were wearing a seat belt at the time.