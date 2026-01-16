Three Injured in Accident with 14-Year-Old Driver in Camden County

Three Camdenton residents are injured in a one-vehicle accident when a pickup driven by a 14-year-old boy ran off the road along a curve before overturning and striking a utility pole.

The highway patrol says it happened around 4:00 Thursday afternoon on Dry Ridge Road south of Native Drive.

The driver, another 14-year-old boy in the pickup and a 22-year-old woman each suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

None of the three were wearing a seat belt at the time.