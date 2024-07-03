Arrest Turns Into Wild Chase With Maries County Fugitive On The Run

A search is underway for a man wanted for failing to appear on drug charges.

According to the Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman, deputies attempted to take Chris Hagan into custody in the area of highway 42 and highway V in Vienna.

Hagan resisted arrest and took a motorcycle, starting a police pursuit to the area of Carnes Creek on Highway 133, where he crashed into the wood line and then fled on foot.

Hagan has a DOC parole warrant out for his arrest with orders to be returned to prison, and faces charges of Possession of Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest, & Delivery of Contraband into a Detention Facility.

Deputies say Hagan is a white male, last seen wearing shorts and no shirt, and is known to be armed and dangerous with violent tendencies, and should not be approached.