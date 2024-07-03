Intentional Homicide Under Investigation Near Stover

An investigation is ongoing after a man is found shot to death near Stover.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, 911 received a call about a man found leaning against the side of a tree near Beechnut Road on June 30th.

Deputies found the man, identified as 71-year-old Beauford Wilson of Hallsville, deceased at the scene.

An autopsy has been conducted on Wilson at the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office in Springfield, which revealed the presence of multiple gunshot wounds.

The death of Beauford Wilson has been ruled an intentional homicide and anyone with information on this shooting should contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.