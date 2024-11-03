Arrests Made in Miller County Mail Theft Ring

A word of caution coming from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office which says a large mail theft ring is under investigation.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says calls have been received reporting mailboxes are being pilfered for items including packages coming from Amazon, Fed-Ex and U-P-S.

Several reports of the mail theft have been received including one particular area, near the beginning of Cat Rock Road, identified as a problem with some of the mail being discarded nearby on, or off, Allen Road. A previous social media report also indicated that mail from in Camden County was reportedly found dumped in the area of Allen Road.

Sheriff Gregoire also says there are three suspects in custody charged in connection to at least some of the mail thefts. They have not been identified.

Those who believe their mail has been tampered with or stolen are being urged to report it to local law enforcement.