NASCAR Championship Battle Set Following Martinsville Race On Sunday

The championship weekend at Las Vegas this coming Sunday has 4 drivers battling it out for the top spot in NASCAR’s biggest series.

It comes after Ryan Blaney’s win at the Martinsville Speedway yesterday, besting Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Austin Cindric and Denny Hamlin.

That sets up the championship 4 to be Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick and William Byron.

Christopher Bell initially qualified for the championship 4 for his third year in a row, however, that spot went to Byron follow a safety penalty that set Bell below the number.

The championship playoffs rolls into Phoenix Raceway with the cup series taking the stage at 2PM central for 312 miles.

That race will air on NBC and MRN radio.