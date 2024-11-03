Wind-Driven Fire Destroys Eldon-Area Home

The cause of a house fire in the Eldon area during the early-morning hours this past Tuesday, Oct. 29th, is being called undetermined but accidental due to the inability to rule electric as a cause.

That’s according to Rocky Mount Fire Chief Kevin Hurtubise who says the call to Bunker Road was received just after 2:00-AM with personnel from Lake Ozark, Osage Beach, Eldon and Moreau also responding.

The fire was described as wind-driven with water having to be shuttled in.

The home is a complete loss but, fortunately, there were no injuries.