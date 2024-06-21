ATF and Large Law Enforcement Presence Conduct Warrant Search(es) in Miller County

A large presence of law enforcement reportedly including the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives converges on the lake area to conduct a warrant operation.

KRMS sources indicate that there were nearly two-dozen patrol cars around 7:00 Friday morning at the intersection of Highway-42 and Bear Creek Road in Miller County where a battering ram was used to open a gate at a nearby residence. There was also a vehicle searched about the same time a short distance away along 42.

The Kansas City office of the A-T-F does confirm to KRMS News that several warrant searches were being conducted but would not say if the searches were related and that more information would be released at a later time.