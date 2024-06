An O’Fallon, Missouri, man finds out the hard way, if you’ve allegedly been drinking, it’s probably not a very good idea to be tooling down the highway 20-25 miles per hour OVER the posted speed limit in Miller County.

33-year-old Zachary Conley faces pending charges, in addition to speeding, of DWI and other traffic-related offenses.

Conley was processed and released on summons.