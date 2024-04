An A-T-V accident takes the life of an Eldon man Saturday afternoon in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says 51-year-old Jimmy Burrus was climbing a hill near private property in the 23-thousand block of Seals Road when the ATV overturned multiple times striking several tree stumps before hitting a tree and coming to rest on the driver’s side.

Burrus was not wearing a safety device and was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead a short time later.