Kids Harbor Collects from “Power Play Goals for Kids” Benefit

The season may be coming to an end on Wednesday of this week with the St. Louis Blues missing out again on the playoffs, but the season is still a big success making Kids Harbor at Lake of the Ozarks a big winner.

Kids Harbor was named this year as the main recipient in the “Power Play Goals for Kids” benefit in which Ameren-Missouri donated $500 for each power play goal scored during the season.

Representatives from Kids Harbor were on hand Sunday afternoon for the Blues home finale to receive a check for the cause…the total ended up being $22,000.