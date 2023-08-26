Back To School Going Smoothly Area Districts Say

It was back to the classrooms on Tuesday for students and staff in another half dozen lake area school districts.

Camdenton, School of the Osage, Morgan County R-1 Stover and R-2 Versailles, Climax Springs and Warsaw welcomed back the kids.

And as far as School of the Osage was concerned, Superintendent Doctor Laura Nelson says day-1 was pretty uneventful….

“Definitely this year, we had some bus route adjustments, and so we know that people were looking forward to getting on some different route numbers…that was a little bit different. We were certainly braced for that, but so far, we’ve been navigating it. The parents have been doing a great job getting their students there and being patient and flexible. It’s just been a wonderful partnership.”

Elsewhere in the lake area…Eldon, St. Elizabeth, Iberia and Tuscumbia returned to the classrooms on Monday while students in the Macks Creek district returned Wednesday.

Numerous schools in the region are also kicking off their Friday Night Football Games, including Camdenton and School of the Osage.

You can catch the Play by Play for Camdenton on 93.5 ROCKS and Osage on Classic Country 104.9.