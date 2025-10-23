Backyard Chicken Law in Missouri Shot Down as Unconstitutional

A state law restricting community associations from regulating backyard chickens has, for the time being, been struck down in a Cole County Circuit Courtroom as being unconstitutional.

The challenge in the case “Four Seasons Lakesites Property Owners Association versus the State of Missouri” was filed in August-2024 by the Community Associations Institute’s Heartland Chapter and the Missouri Legislative Action Committee.

The suit took exception to the law on several accounts…namely that the House Bill signed by then Governor Mike Parson violated the state law because it had been introduced as a stand-alone bill before it was added as a last-minute amendment to an omnibus bill.

The suit also claimed a constitutional requirement that legislation cannot be amended resulting in the original purpose of the bill being changed was violated along with a clear title requirement and violations of the Missouri and U.S. Constitutions’ contract clauses.

The ruling is expected to be appealed by the state.

