Supreme Court Could Soon Debate Using Marijuana And Gun Ownership

Second Amendment rights will take centerstage when the Supreme Court takes up the issue of whether people who regularly use marijuana can legally own guns.

The review stems from a case where a Texas man was charged with a felony for allegedly violating the federal guns and drugs law after the FBI found a gun in his house and said that he acknowledged being a regular marijuana user.

Government attorneys argue that the ban is a justifiable restriction because regular drug users pose a serious public safety risk.

The federal law, as written, puts millions at risk of technical violations since at least 20% of Americans have tried marijuana and recreational use being legalized in about half the states.

The Supreme Court will likely hear arguments early next year.